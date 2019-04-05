Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BWS Financial lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $205,095.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $56,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $44,804.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,366. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 960,820.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 278,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 83,257 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after buying an additional 46,321 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $76.78. 174,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,896. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

