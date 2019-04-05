Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.10 Million

Analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to post sales of $304.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.50 million. Integer reported sales of $381.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.25 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $76.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.98. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $4,318,244.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,151.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,147 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,962. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Integer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integer (ITGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.