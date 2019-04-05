Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) CFO Sells 2,065 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) CFO Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $91,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacky Wei-Jye Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,724 shares of Yum China stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,580.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jacky Wei-Jye Lo sold 1,995 shares of Yum China stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $86,782.50.

YUMC opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

