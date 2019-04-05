Insider Selling: Raytheon (RTN) VP Sells 1,496 Shares of Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $271,643.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RTN opened at $176.95 on Friday. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/insider-selling-raytheon-rtn-vp-sells-1496-shares-of-stock.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.