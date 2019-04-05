Insider Selling: Quidel Co. (QDEL) VP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $839,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.
Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Quidel had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $132.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Quidel from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Craig Hallum cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Quidel to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Quidel Company Profile
Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.
