Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) COO Sells 2,758 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,089,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.84. 9,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,432. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $398.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

