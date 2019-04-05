Insider Selling: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (MLC) Insider Sells 1,169 Shares of Stock

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) insider Jonathon Grech sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96), for a total value of £5,330.64 ($6,965.43).

MLC opened at GBX 454 ($5.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 34.66. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc has a 12 month low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 577 ($7.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc’s previous dividend of $2.08. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Leng's Collection, M Collection, Millennium Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 137 hotels with 39,402 rooms. It also offers resort management, hotel management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.

