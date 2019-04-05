Insider Selling: IntriCon Co. (IIN) VP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $120,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greg Gruenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of IntriCon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of IntriCon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $39,315.00.

NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,173. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). IntriCon had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

