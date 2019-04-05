Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) CEO Sells $2,987,000.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $869,130.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $825,930.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $716,130.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,591,032 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

