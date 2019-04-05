Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (CHGG) General Counsel Sells $563,250.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 477,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,932,415.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Jr. Borders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $418,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,693,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chegg by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,230,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,917,000 after buying an additional 2,679,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,352,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,956,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,946,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after buying an additional 301,487 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

