Insider Selling: Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 137,173 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 137,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $8,030,107.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,958,791.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 6,771.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 690,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 749.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,591,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,132 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

