Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $415,910.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $415,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bermuda One Fund Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $83,120.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,100 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $333,914.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $22.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 285,526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 438,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells $415,910.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/insider-selling-agilysys-inc-agys-major-shareholder-sells-415910-00-in-stock.html.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.