Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Major Shareholder Buys $32,940.60 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $784.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,940.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Horizon Kinetics Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $797.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,510.96.

On Friday, March 29th, Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $773.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,486.16.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $774.38 per share, for a total transaction of $32,523.96.

On Monday, March 25th, Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $725.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,465.12.

On Friday, March 22nd, Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $751.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,546.20.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $765.98 per share, for a total transaction of $32,171.16.

On Monday, March 18th, Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $741.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,128.72.

On Friday, March 15th, Horizon Kinetics Llc purchased 42 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $748.14 per share, for a total transaction of $31,421.88.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $777.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $409.00 and a one year high of $877.97.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 119.34% and a net margin of 115.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 910.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. grace capital raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

