Insider Buying: Revlon Inc (REV) Director Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revlon stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.33. Revlon Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revlon Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Revlon by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revlon in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

