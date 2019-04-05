Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Purchases $51,600.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,893.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $612,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Friday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.88. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Opko Health by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Opko Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

