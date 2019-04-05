Insider Buying: Intu Properties plc (INTU) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) insider Ian Burke acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Shares of INTU stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 105.25 ($1.38). 4,327,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Intu Properties plc will post 1476.00004541539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 118.07 ($1.54).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

