Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (CRDA) Insider Purchases £3,960.06 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,077 ($66.34) per share, with a total value of £3,960.06 ($5,174.52).

CRDA opened at GBX 5,040 ($65.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,360 ($56.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,330 ($69.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $38.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,840 ($63.24).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

