Insider Buying: Astea International Inc. (ATEA) Major Shareholder Purchases $45,280.00 in Stock

Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) major shareholder David Kanen acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, David Kanen acquired 10,800 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,968.00.

ATEA stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Astea International Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.09.

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

