Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) insider Bill Russell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, with a total value of £86,300 ($112,766.24).

Shares of Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. Accesso Technology Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $250.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05.

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACSO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Numis Securities raised shares of Accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO) Insider Purchases £86,300 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/insider-buying-accesso-technology-group-plc-acso-insider-purchases-86300-in-stock.html.

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.