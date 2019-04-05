Inseego (INSG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.07. 1,435,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 954,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a market cap of $364.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 227.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1,187.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 754,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,854,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 528,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,854,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 528,331 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

