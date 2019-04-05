Inpixon (INPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,325,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 925,351 shares.The stock last traded at $0.88 and had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

