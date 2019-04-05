Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,959 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Inovalon worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Inovalon by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INOV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $12.16 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

