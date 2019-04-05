Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Ingersoll-Rand traded as high as $112.57 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 68840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.70.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global lowered Ingersoll-Rand to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.
In related news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,403,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,747 shares of company stock valued at $25,550,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.
Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)
Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.
