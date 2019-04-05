Infosys (INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is suffering an unfavorable political climate in the United States and the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Notably, higher subcontractor costs and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives, are an overhang on the margins. Further, the company’s business is highly prone to the currency volatility between the Indian rupee and the U.S. dollar as majority of its revenues are derived from the U.S. markets. However, Infosys is benefiting from solid deal wins, geographical expansions and business segmental growth. The company’s focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. Higher spending on the digital, analytics, cloud, cybersecurity and other new technology domains is a key driver for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. HSBC cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Shares of INFY opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

