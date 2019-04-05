Indus (INH) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INH. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.94 ($70.86).

Indus stock opened at €46.05 ($53.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. Indus has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €61.20 ($71.16).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

