Incent (INCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Incent has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00003594 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. Incent has a market cap of $8.28 million and $2,750.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00383008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.01686496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00265653 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

