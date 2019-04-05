Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.39% of Imperial Oil worth $275,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 173,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. GMP Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.98.

IMO opened at $27.04 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/imperial-oil-ltd-imo-position-raised-by-fmr-llc.html.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.