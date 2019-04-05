Imperial Ginseng Products (IGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a market cap of $6.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.24 million during the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in Asia and North America. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

