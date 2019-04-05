IDEX Membership Price Tops $319.42 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for about $319.42 or 0.06401619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $638,839.00 and approximately $878.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $766.13 or 0.15344789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002477 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010890 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDXM is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

