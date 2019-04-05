Iconic Price Reaches $0.0140 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Iconic coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iconic has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $8,302.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00055033 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003864 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com . Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

