ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00008595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Upbit and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $204.84 million and $15.14 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00384538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.01657948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00268555 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00032026 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020128 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx, Rfinex, COSS, Upbit, CoinTiger, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Allbit, OOOBTC and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

