Icon (ICLR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Icon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.40.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $110.30 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Icon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth $19,576,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Icon by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth $3,700,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

