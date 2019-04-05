IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

IAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.40. 941,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,731. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $417,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,540,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

