Hyper (HYPER) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Hyper has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Hyper has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002131 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Hyper Profile

Hyper (CRYPTO:HYPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hyper’s official website is hypercrypto.com

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.