Hudson’s Bay (HBC) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price target lowered by Cowen from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBC. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Hudson’s Bay stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 107,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,690. Hudson’s Bay has a 1 year low of C$6.80 and a 1 year high of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

