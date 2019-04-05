Hudson Global (HSON) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,844. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.75%.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing.
