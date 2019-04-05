Hudson Global (HSON) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,844. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,340,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing.

