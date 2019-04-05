Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/hudson-capital-management-llc-sells-269-shares-of-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.