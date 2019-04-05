Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,416. The stock has a market cap of $263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.13. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Richard G. Arnold bought 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,682 shares of company stock worth $35,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,897,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 194,564 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 739,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 611,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.