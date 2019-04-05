Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Position Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.82 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $354,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

