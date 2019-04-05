Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,083 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HPT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ HPT opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

