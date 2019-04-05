Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) SVP Sells $672,189.12 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,058 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $672,189.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 315,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) SVP Sells $672,189.12 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/hormel-foods-corp-hrl-svp-sells-672189-12-in-stock.html.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.