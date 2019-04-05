Horizon Discovery Group (HZD) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 160.18 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 million and a PE ratio of -25.03. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 252 ($3.29).

In other news, insider Jayesh Pankhania acquired 13,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £20,028.84 ($26,171.23).

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

