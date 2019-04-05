Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN) Director Sells $14,164.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $14,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HMN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,549. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMN shares. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,877,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,890,000 after purchasing an additional 239,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,451,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

