Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $208,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

BABA stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,689,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,666,787. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $463.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

