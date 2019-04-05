Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $110.82. 719,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,989. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

