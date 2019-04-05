Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 27,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $195.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.61.

HD opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

