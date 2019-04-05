Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $205,000 Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 153,370 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,625,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 135,280 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $73.79 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 2.30.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $1,324,328.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,444 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,423. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

