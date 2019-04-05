Hollencrest Capital Management Has $230,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,680,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,741 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,503,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 64.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,116,000 after acquiring an additional 768,242 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4,025.6% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 744,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 726,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3,559.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.44 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/hollencrest-capital-management-has-230000-stake-in-nutrien-ltd-ntr.html.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.