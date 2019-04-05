Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Receives GBX 217 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 217 ($2.84).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective (up previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 205.80 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 529,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.60 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.20%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

