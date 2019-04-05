Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 21,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 86,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,163,748,000 after buying an additional 5,675,224 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.35 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

